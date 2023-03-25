Shehnaaz Gill is one the most prominent names in the Hindi television industry and enjoys a massive fan following among her fans. She’s known for her down-to-earth, peppy nature, and we totally adore her contagious energy. Last night, Sana was spotted attending an event in the city and donned a velvet thigh-high slit gown with a wet, slick hair look, which didn’t go too well with netizens who are now trolling the actress on social media in the comments section under her video. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Sana enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 14 million followers on Instagram. The actress often shares pictures and videos with colleagues and celebrities from the TV and Bollywood industry, and we love her show, where she’s always unfiltered and the most fun version of herself.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Shehnaaz Gill attended an awards ceremony donning a black coloured velvet gown that came with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised her gown with statement gold jewellery and a wet, slick hair look.

Take a look at the video below:

Shehnaaz Gill’s fashionable attire didn’t go well with the netizens, who started trolling her on social media after her video went viral. Reacting to her video, a troll commented on Instagram, “Why she is trying so hard to get accepted in Bollywood 🤦🏻‍♀️”

“Yeh gawar ko Bollywood me kyu ghusra rahe hai,” another user commented.

A third commented, “Footpath se khareeda hua Makeup lag rha h 😂😂”

A fourth commented, “😮😮😮😮 kitni ajeeb lagrahi hai ye shahnaaz …..🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Shehnaaz Gill for her latest public appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

