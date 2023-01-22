Shehnaaz Gill undeniably rules our Instagram feeds and never stays away from the limelight. Be it her She rose to prominence after she appeared on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has a dedicated fanbase and has been garnering love from her admirers.

Sana who is also known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif is also expected to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. In fact, she is one of the busiest actors these days. From featuring in music videos to even hosting a chat show, Shehnaaz is flooded with projects. The former Bigg Boss contestant hosts a chat show Desi Vibes and recently actress Rakulpreet Singh graced her chat show. Both the gorgeous divas indulged in a candid conversation and some interesting revelations. Scroll below to read.

Shehnaaz Gill in the latest episode of Desi Vibes welcomed Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh. As both the gorgeous ladies indulged in light-hearted conversation, Sana flaunted her diamond ring and went on to make an interesting revelation. When the Chhatriwali actress noticed Shenaaz’s ring, she asked, “It’s on the wrong finger. Nobody got you a ring for this finger?” and hinted towards the left finger. To which, the former Bigg Boss contestant replied, “I am not in a relationship.” She further told Rakul that there is no one worthy yet. Rakulpreet quickly supported her and said, “Yes, that person should be worthy, else buy it yourself.”

The cute banter continued between two Punjabi girls Shehnaaz Gill and Rakulpreet and Sana further added, “See, we are not dependent on anyone. Later on, even if someone gives it to us they will know that we already have.” And we couldn’t agree more with her. Girls, are you listening? After this, Rakulpreet Singh too revealed that she once gifted herself a diamond ring when she was single.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon. She was last seen in the music video Moonrise featuring Guru Randhawa. Their crackling chemistry received a lot of love.

