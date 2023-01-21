Robert Downey Jr is the one who kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man in 2008, where Gwyneth Paltrow played the role of his personal assistant turned love interest, Pepper Potts. The duo shared amazing chemistry on-screen, and they reprised their roles in the sequels and other Marvel projects up until Avengers: Endgame. They share an equally fun relationship off-screen, as we stumbled upon this cute video of the two.

The only MCU movie in which Downey’s Iron Man was present Paltrow wasn’t is most probably Captain America: Civil War. Apart from that, the onscreen couple has been there serving couple goals for a long time. Scroll down to witness their off-screen camaraderie as well.

The throwback video clip that we came across looks like it is from one of the press conferences during the promotions of their third Iron Man movie. Gwyneth Paltrow wore a white sleeveless dress with her signature middle-parted hairstyle; on the other hand, Robert Downey Jr sported a brown beige coloured blazer with a buttoned-up black shirt underneath. He had a printed scarf tied around his neck. He looked quite the casanova; we could all see how handsome he looked, but it seemed his Iron Man co-star seemed to have noticed a little more than that!

In the throwback video, Gwyneth Paltrow says, “By The way, him without a shirt is awesome! Don’t get me wrong!”. Robert Downey Jr dives in to say “Yeah, 22 years ago”. Paltrow then defying Downey, continued to say, “No, right now. He has the best b*tt in the world. I recommend you touching it on the way out!” Downey instantly blurted, “, Great Idea”, before he realised what he just signed on to. And all the people on the other side of the camera burst out into laughter. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Om Mishra (@tony_steak_3000)

It was really heartbreaking to say goodbye to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man during the events of Avengers: Endgame, where we also Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts wore the Rescue Armour fighting along with all the other superheroes in order to defeat Thanos.

However, there is a rumour going on that Downey might once again return in the MCU as Iron Man with the Avengers: Secret Wars. We will keep you informed on it, and for more news regarding Marvel, stay tuned to Koimoi!

