SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which was released last year, has not only received a tremendous response in the domestic market but overseas as well. Many celebrities have hailed the film for its visual spectacle and great writing. Now the latest to join the fan club is Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda.

For the unversed, Fonda is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation. She is best known for films like Period of Adjustment (1962), Sunday in New York (1963), Cat Ballou (1965), Barefoot in the Park (1967), and Barbarella (1968).

Hollywood actress Jane Fonda, who has been sharing film recommendations on her Instagram profile of late, added RRR to her list. She even shared the poster of the film and revealed her experience of watching SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. However, netizens were quick to school the actress that RRR isn’t a Bollywood film like she had mentioned.

Fonda wrote, “On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, “To Leslie,” here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that’s short-listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism, and Bollywood. I was transfixed. @rrrmovie”

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

As soon as Jane Fonda shared the post, netizens began to criticise her for calling Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer a Bollywood film. A user wrote, “It’s Tollywood but we can stick to Indian,” while another user wrote, “Not Bollywood, though. Bollywood refers to Hindi language movies.” A third user then commented, “This is a Tollywood film, nothing like Indiana Jones ma’am. The lead roles are depicted of our freedom fighters who died fighting for the country’s freedom.”

A fourth user wrote, “Not Bollywood. Please. Indian is fine,” another user then commented, “It’s a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it’s not Bollywood.”

