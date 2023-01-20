The highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule has been making back-to-back headlines since the time the film has been announced. The impact the first part of the film left on the audience was huge and as a result, the fan following of Allu Arjun and the film Pushpa has been increasing by the day. Pushpa fans are crazy and the amount of love they shower on Allu Arjun is tremendous.

Currently, Pushpa: The Rule team has arrived at Vizag for a 10 day shoot. The makers are shooting a fight sequence with Allu Arjun. The superstar is currently donning long hair for this sequence. Here is a still a fanclub shared: “Pushpa Raj Arrived at 📍 Vizag .

• HD Still 📸👇#AlluArjun #Pushpa #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/K32PlzeQV8 — PushpaTheRule ⭐ (@uicaptures) January 20, 2023

Today, the Pushpa franchise has a separate fanbase amongst the audience. Since the time the first part was released, everything about the film from songs like Ooo Antava to Allu Arjun’s Power-packed dialogues became a rage amongst the audience.

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, Pushpa: The Rule is currently under production.

