Fans are super excited to see SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu team up for the first time on the silver screen. While it’s known that the film is a jungle adventure, here’s another update about the film.

As per a recent report, this upcoming film is set to follow the lead of Allu Arjun-led Pushpa and Yash’s KGF. Didn’t get what we mean? Well, as per the latest update, this Mahesh-Rajamouli starrer will be having sequels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Pinkvilla recently, RRR writer KV Vijayendra Prasad got candid about the upcoming SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu film. In a previous chat, the acclaimed writer revealed the jungle adventure is based on a true story, saying “Yes, you can write it. It’s an adventure story, which will roll next year,”

During a new chat with the same website, KV Vijayendra Prasad shared another interesting update on this SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu collaboration. He revealed that the untitled film is being developed as a franchise. On being asked if there will be sequels to this film, the writer said, “Of course. Sequels will follow.”

He further added that while the story in these sequels will change, the central characters will remain the same. He also shared that they are in the process of finalising the script of the first part.

How excited are you for the upcoming Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli film? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Adivi Sesh Teases Fans As He Gives A Sneak Peek Into His Upcoming Film ‘Goodachari Sequel’, Excited Much?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News