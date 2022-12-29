Adivi Sesh, the actor behind critically acclaimed and commercial films, notably ‘Major’ and ‘Hit 2’ in 2022, has offered a sneak peek into his next project – ‘G2’.

It is the second part of the Telugu movie, ‘Goodachari’, which was a huge success and had captivated the audiences.

The poster with its intense look and feel is raising curiosity levels on the Net. The poster has lead actor Adivi Sesh holding a gun. Part 1 of the same franchise was an intriguing spy thriller that took the audience by surprise.

Adivi Sesh has had a fruitful 2022 and with ‘Major‘, the biopic of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, he has emerged as a leading pan-India star. Now, 2023 will tell us if his pan-India release plans for ‘G2’ goes down as well with the audience.

