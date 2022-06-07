Last Friday the Indian box office witnessed a huge clash and Major was one of the competitors. Starring Adivi Sesh in a lead role, the film released alongside biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupati’s Vikram. Now the latest is about a claim made by Sesh about witnessing a bumper ticket sale.

Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is based on the life of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who died a heroic death while combating terrorists in Mumbai’s Taj Hotel (2008 Mumbai attacks). Not just Army but the film also shows his family life and love life. Out of all three big releases, this Adivi Sesh started on a slower note but garnered pace due to positive word-of-mouth.

Now talking about the claim made by Adivi Sesh, Major has seen a whopping sale of 2 million tickets during its first weekend. Taking to Twitter, he shared, “People ask why I’m posting about #Major‘s s amazing Collections. That #Major is not a regular film…TWO MILLION people watched and loved the story of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan…THAT is why I spoke about it. For you to know how many hearts he has touched. #IndiaLovesMajor.”

People ask why I’m posting about #Major ‘s s amazing Collections. That #Major is not a regular film TWO MILLION people watched and loved the story of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan THAT is why I spoke about it. For you to know how many hearts he has touched. #IndiaLovesMajor 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/G2tTlRauCQ — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 6, 2022

Speaking about the collections, Major did a business of 35.60 crores globally in the three days. In India, in the Hindi version alone, the film made 4.66 crores during the first weekend after a slow start and is expected to stay steady on weekdays. In USA alone, it will go past the $1 million mark today.

Released on 3rd June, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathy and Murli Sharma in key roles.

