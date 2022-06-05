Indian actor Kamal Haasan has never once failed to leave us all baffled with his films. For 60 years, the actor has done a commendable job in contributing to the cinema world especially the south industry and words would fall short to thank him for that.

The actor once tried to bless the Bollywood industry with his charm too but failed to do so. Some say his film tanked at the box office, however, many believe that the reason for this failure was the dark side of Bollywood. Read on to know what we are talking about!

According to a Quora post, which talks about the dark side of Bollywood, Earlier in his career, Kamal Haasan had tried to enter the B-town industry after giving multiple hits. As it turns out the actor gave 4 back to back hit films.

The post by quora user Pradeepa Pandiyan revealed that during the time his movie Sadma and Sagar were released, the actor received a lot of praise and fans loved him. This caused slight inconvenience for big actors and underworld mafias. According to rumours the huge league actors and mafia’s threatened the director and producers by asking them not to cast Kamal in films and restricted him from flourishing in the industry.

Since then Kamal Haasan was not featured in any Bollywood movies and he went back to the South industry. After a few years, the actor made a comeback again in Bollywood but this time he directed his own movie which was Chachi 420. Since then all his South movies, from Hey Ram to Vishwaroopam, were getting dubbed in Hindi and released here.

Rumours or not, Kamal Haasan still has our hearts for spreading magic across the big screens with his films!

