After impressing fans across the globe with films like Pokiri, Businessman, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi, Sarileru Neekevvaru, the recently released Sarkaru Vaari Paata and more, Mahesh Babu has turned producer with the Adivi Sesh-led Major. While this film is set to release tomorrow, the actor has a busy schedule.

As per reports, the superstar will be gearing up to start his next with Trivikram Srinivas (currently being called SSMB28) by next month. Once done there, he will move on to his big, much-awaited Pan India debut with filmmaker SS Rajamouli – SSMB29. And now, he has opened up about the latter.

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, SS Rajamouli’s father, famed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, confirmed that he was exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure for the director’s next with Mahesh Babu. Now, in a chat with the same publication, the Bharat actor has opened up about SSMB29.

Commenting on the idea/story background for his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu said, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

In the same conversation, the actor also spoke about how the script selection of a lot of actors has evolved, with then now focusing more on larger-than-life cinema. Revealing if his script locking process also went under any change, the actor said, “I always go with my gut feel. It has always been like that. When I take up a project, I never discuss it with anyone. I just say a yes basis my gut feel. Even for Major, when Sharath (Chandra) and Anurag (Reddy) told me about Sesh looking to make this film, I said an instant yes.”

How excited are you to see Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli come together? Let us know if you want it to be an African Jungle Adventure in the comments below.

