SS Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which was released earlier this year, received a thunderous response at the box office. The film is now streaming on Netflix and ZEE5, many are catching it up and making their own strange readings.

Advertisement

Telugu-language epic action drama film, which was billed as a pan-India film, became one of the highest-grossing flick of this year so far. Rajamouli’s magnum opus broke the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by an Indian film as well.

Advertisement

‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’, shortly called RRR, tells the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and their fight against the British Raj. The film is set in the 1920s.

While SS Rajamouli‘s film amassed massive box office receipts not just in India but also overseas, western netizens call it a gay-love story. Some netizens are of the opinion that both superstar characters share a homosexual attraction in the movie. Reportedly, this kind of reading has been described as ‘queer reading’. Interestingly, the strange reading is not limited to western netizens. Some desis too share the same thought.

OKAY Nobody's saying it. IM GOING IT SAY IT. RRR is super QUEER-CODED. Like it's so fucking gay, i can't function. And im sure it wasn't an accident either. I love it so much and I hope my homiesexuals get together in the second part. Please make it happen🤞🤞🤞🤞 — Satyaaxx (@sathzee) April 15, 2022

me fighting the urge to tell my friends "THEYRE GAY AND IN LOVE" whenever they discuss RRR is so strong pleasE — Luna⁷ 06.10 ):) (@LunaMage2) May 3, 2022

rrr is about two gay boys in love — ًramtarak on my side💯 (@rekigender) March 29, 2022

This is so sad..In one sentence u have affirmed that u have never eaten sambar nor will ..and used the term gay as something derogatory…very sad ..bro spread love ..we all love #rrr and #Rajamouli .. — PritiHazaelSimon (@Priti_Simon) March 25, 2022

Recently, a Firstpost columnist wrote, “The kink of whipping your lover, the eros of undressing their feverish bodies, the intensity of feeling — both love and hate — between the leading men in RRR lends itself effortlessly to a queer reading of the homosocial as the homosexual.”

Going by that logic, films like Sholay, Gunday, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and several other movies should also be described as gay love stories. Moreover, even Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem had a love interest with Jennifer “Jenny” played by British actress Olivia Morris. Ram Charan too was married to ‘Sita’ played by Alia Bhatt.

It comes as a surprise for all the fans as the majority of Indians sees RRR as a two-hero movie about two friends who were revolutionaries. Moreover, Homosexuality was not intended by SS Rajamouli. The filmmaker focused on the bromance between the two central characters which has been misinterpreted as gay love stories.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office (India): With 109.48% Profits, Surpasses RRR To Become The 3rd Best Hit Of 2022!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram