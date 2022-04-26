Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is well known for helming high fantasy and period films like the Baahubali series, Magadheera, and Eaga. His latest film RRR gained huge success at the box office worldwide. The film which was made at a budget of Rs 550 crore, has crossed a worldwide collection of Rs 1100 crore and is now approaching the Rs 1500 crore club.

The period drama, which was released on March 25, features Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. The film has now become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

As SS Rajamouli is flying high in the success of RRR, he has gifted himself a brand new luxury car – a Volvo XC40, which costs Rs 44.50 lakh. According to the GQ India report, the maverick filmmaker’s car has a well-insulated cabin that features a 9-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen and vertical air-con vents.

Apart from that, the luxury car has a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a sunroof, wireless charger, a dual-zone climate control AC and 8-way electrically adjustable front seats. As for safety features, the Volvo XC40 gets seven airbags and a distance alert among other features. Some of the other elements of the SUV are its exterior which boasts features like the Thor’s Hammer LED DRLs, hexagon studded grille and the large vertical tail lamps.

SS Rajamouli’s SUV is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that has 300Nm of torque. The swanky car comes in six colours but the filmmaker has chosen red.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Sunday morning while he was on his way to Dubai. Speculations indicate that he will be joining Mahesh Babu in the city where the two will discuss their next project. It will probably go on the floors next year.

