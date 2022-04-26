Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is currently receiving appreciation from every part of the world. The craze for sequel right after the release of the prequel film went sky high and the film has exceeded all the limits. The dialogues from the latest release have become a rage among citizens, especially ‘violence, violence…’ Meanwhile, the Hindi voice artist for the lead character, Sachin Gole shares interesting details about dubbing for Rocky and you’ll be shocked to know how many takes they took to perfect the most famous dialogue in the South actioner.

The Prashanth Neel directorial has already shattered box office records within a week of its release. Apart from the rocking star, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in the key roles.

Recently, the Hindi voice artist for KGF Chapter 2, Sachin Gole spilled some beans about dubbing for the Yash starrer. He spoke about his experience and how he was roped in to dub Yash’s voice and also shared an interesting detail about the most prominent dialogue ‘violence, violence, violence…’ Scroll down below to know more.

Speaking about his experience and involvement in KGF Chapter 2, Sachin Gole told ETimes, “For KGF 1, Yash Sir himself selected me for the dubbing. Initially, he wanted the film to release in Kannada only, but considering the response of Baahubali from the Hindi language audience, it was decided that KGF will be dubbed in Hindi too. That was when the question of ‘who will dub’ for Yash’s character came to the fore.”

“They required a voice that wasn’t too shrill or heavy and had the typical Mumbai accent. I had previously dubbed for Yash’s few films. So, they looked upon the internet for those films and thankfully they liked my voice. They asked me to audition, I performed the way they wanted and voila… I was finalized.”

Further, Sachin Gole revealed that it took around 15 to 20 takes to perfect the ‘violence, violence, violence…’ dialogue in KGF Chapter 2.

Apart from Yash starrer, Sachin has also dubbed for actors such as Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, Dulquer Salmaan and a few old movies by Rajinikanth.

