Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa became a nationwide phenomenon as it brought people back to the cinema. Films, songs, hook steps along with one-liners became very much known and not just common citizens, even prominent celebs too recreated them. More than anything, dialogues played a crucial role in the film and thanks to Srikanth Vissa for making them such impactful. In a recent interview, the writer reveals how they have immense pressure and what people can expect from the upcoming film.

Directed by Sukumar Garu, the south actioner also stars Fahadh Faasil, in his Telugu debut, while Rashmika Mandanna played the leading lady. Apart from the Telugu language, the movie was dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Every few weeks, there is a new update shared by makers and insiders, the second part is expected to go on floors later this year.

Pushpa had so many memorable sequences, but most importantly, some of the dialogues from Allu Arjun starrer became the talking points about the film. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, dialogue writer, Srikanth Vissa shares they’re planning to take conversations between the actors a notch higher as they never expected that the dialogues from part 1 will go viral.

Srikanth Vissa says, “It was quite unexpected that the dialogue will have such massive reach. Most of the dialogues from the film got that kind of reach. We are going notch up with Pushpa 2 and bringing such more dialogues.”

He further adds that along with Sukumar, the writer is leaving no stones unturned to bring more signature dialogues, “The effort is always there. We try to bring such lines that reach the audience in every way. In Pushpa one it worked, in part 2, we are expecting it to be bigger and better. Definitely, you will see too many catchy lines in Pushpa 2. There’s unbelievable pressure. We have to exceed the expectations and work towards it.”

Talking about the director, Srikanth Vissa says it is not easy to impress Sukumar but somehow he managed and received appreciation from the Pushpa filmmaker, “Dialogues are something that is always a work in progress. With Sukumar Garu, it is never the final version. We keep working on it till the shoot is over. Even in dubbing, we try to improvise the dialogues so that is a continuous process.”

“The script keeps evolving till the release date. I cannot say how much time because writing dialogues takes time as much as it takes time to finish the film. It’s a process, the story keeps evolving and Sukumar Garu is never satisfied with what’s given. He will try working on it all the time as he keeps trying many versions of one scene.”

Meanwhile, there’s no update on the release date for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 and whenever it gets released, the film will definitely shatter some major box office records.

