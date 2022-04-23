Pan India film KGF: Chapter 2 is ruling the box office ever since it was released in theatres last week. The Hindi version of the film has already crossed the Rs 280 crore, while the Yash starrer overall (all languages) has reportedly crossed the Rs 750 crore milestone nationwide. At the moment, both the film’s main lead and director Prashanth Neel are busy with its post-release promotion.

While talking about the film Kannada-language period action film – that has been dubbed in several languages, the ‘Rocking Star’ was asked about his ‘Violence, Violence, Violence’ from the sequel film and the importance it holds in the narrative. Read on to know what ’Rocky Bhai had to say.

During a recent chat with India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai, Yash was quizzed about this now-famous dialogue from KGF: Chapter 2. Quizzing Rocky Bhai about the dialogue, “Violence, Violence, Violence! I don’t like it. I avoid. But, violence likes me! I can’t avoid,” Rajdeep asked the actor why was this line so important. He even called it a dialogue on its way to becoming iconic and went as far as to compare it to Sholay’s ‘Kitne admi the’.

To this question, Yash had a witty but absolutely on-point answer. When asked if these one-liners are important in making the ‘macho-hero’ more noticeable, Yash replied, “According to me it’s humour.” He then added, “When there is lots of things happening around. Then there is an action sequence and he comes and it’s his state of mind where he says “Violence, Violence, Violence! I don’t like it. I avoid. But, violence likes me!” It’s a humour and trying to show that he’s being cool there.”

The KGF: Chapter 2 actor continued, “And I think it’s always important for us to understand why people come to theatres. With all that storytelling and all that, they need entertainment. If I just make it into a very serious conversation, it may not look like a cinema, so… These are the things where they enjoy, where they apply it in their daily life. You can use it by saying “Controversy, Controversy, Controversy, I don’t like it. But controversy likes me. I can’t avoid.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this instalment sees Yash reprising his role as Rocky. It also features, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

What do you think of Yash’s reply to the now-famous KGF: Chapter 2 dialogue? Let us know in the comments.

