KGF: Chapter 2 is currently making several records, not only at the box office collection but also by setting several world records and defeating other films in terms of advance opening and voluminous fandom! After a globally popular football team went gaga over the success of KGF, a national football team ‘Laliga’ is currently in love with the film.

Advertisement

The official handle of Laliga, a national football team, posted a poster with pictures of three of their finest players, KGF: Karim, Griezmann and Ferran and with the name of the film written on it.

Advertisement

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): Overtakes The Kashmir Files & Akshay Kumar’s Highest-Grosser In Worldwide Collections!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube