After tying the knot in 2017, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya shocked everyone with their sudden separation announcement. Ahead of their 4th wedding anniversary, the couple shook one and all while leaving their fans heartbroken. It’s been a few months since the estranged couple shared the sad news with their fans and both seem to have moved on in their lives.

In October last year, Sam and Naga broke #SamChai’s hearts when they announced that they have decided to part way. After their separation, Samantha surprised one and all with her stunning avatar in the item song Oo Antava in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

Now looks like, there’s 2nd marriage on Naga Chaitanya’s mind. Well, we are not saying this! As per the latest media reports, as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga have moved on in their life, the actor has decided to get remarried.

According to a report in ABP Live Hindi, a few months after the divorce announcement, Naga Chaitanya is reportedly preparing for his 2nd marriage. Yes, You heard that right! The report further reveals that with his divorce with Samantha, Naga is devastated following which he has decided to take the next step in his life. Reportedly, after his wedding with Sam, Naga doesn’t want to marry a girl from the industry again.

In October, announcing their divorce, they shared a post on Instagram that read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

“We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” it read further.

Coming back, we shall wait for the rumours to turn out to be true as no official confirmation is made by the actor or his family.

