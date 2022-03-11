Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about her special song in ‘Pushpa’.

Advertisement

During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that she has been overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving for her special song ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Advertisement

“I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn’t expect ‘Oo antava’ to be such a hit pan-India,” Samantha said.