South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won millions of hearts with her mesmerizing looks and graceful behaviour. The actress who is presently basking in success after her special number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit, recently uploaded some heart-melting pics of her.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following of 22.5 million followers on her Instagram handle. Read on to know all about the beauty’s new looks and photo shoot!

So, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in the Critics Choice Awards 2022, where she was snapped. The actress decided to grace the event with a new look, namely a deep-neck emerald green and black gown. It was noted that the gown had a beautiful flower-shaped bow design which complements the overall outfit. Samantha completed her look with a messy braid and nude lips. The actress was later seen uploading the image on Instagram claiming this was now one of her favourite looks. Check them out below

While the images went viral with fans dropping hearts over the image, there was one section of netizens that did not like this new Samantha look. One user wrote, “Jo kapda upar pehana chaiye tha wo nicche jhadu laga raha hai”. Another commented, “Mere ghar ka parda wapas kar do didi kal mehman anne Wale Hain😢😂 “. While one user said, “You are still awake at 10 pm pls go and 💤 sleep “, Another said, “Ye Kaisa dress hai? “. A user while trolling the actress claimed, “🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 “.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in her first-ever Special dance number for the movie Pushpa. Now the actress is gearing up to arrive for the next project Shaakuntalam which will be directed by Gunasekhar.

What are your thoughts on Samantha‘s look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

