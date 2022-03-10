Samantha Ruth Prabhas is no less a sensation. The actress, who’s basking in the success of her latest item number Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, makes headlines every now and then for different reasons. A move she makes or a step she takes, Samantha takes social media by storm and she sends her fans into a tizzy. But the massive success of her latest item song has made her reach new heights.

Earlier reports were abuzz that after witnessing the success of Pushpa’s Oo Antava song, Samantha decided to hike her fees in the South film industry. The actress was also seen in The Family Man 2 opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

The latest media reports suggest that with a raise in his professional fees, Samantha will join the list of highest-paid actresses of South. Yes, you read that right! Reports are rife that Samantha, who charged Pushpa makers Rs 1.5 cr for the item song Oo Antava, has hiked her fees to a whopping Rs 3 crore per film. It is being said that her remuneration goes up to Rs 5 crore depending upon the production, she’s being signed for.

With her joining the list of highest-paid actresses, Samantha had become the 2nd highest-paid actress. The South sensation who continues to be on the top is Nayanthara in the highest-paid actress’ list.

As quoted by IANS, Samantha had credited the song’s success to Allu Arjun and said, “There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do ‘Oo Antava’. Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun.”

Meanwhile, Samantha was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Soon after her photos surfaced on the web, fans were curious to know if she was gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

