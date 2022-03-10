Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are all set to win our hearts with their soon to release period romance Radhe Shyam. The film’s trailer has garnered a lot of love and has created quite a buzz among fans about their onscreen chemistry.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction, Pooja spoke in-depth about her chemistry with Prabhas and said “is something that just happens.” While her talking about their chemistry was note-worthy, the actress also got candid about her reaction to sound engineer Resul Pookutty saying that the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is bigger than James Cameron’s Titanic. Read on.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Pooja Hegde spoke about her upcoming next Radhe Shyam. While the actress is looking forward to the release of the Prabhas starrer, she also got candid about comparisons being drawn between the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial and James Cameron’s 1997 megahit, Titanic and how she can’t help but ignore it.

Sharing her reaction to the sound engineer Resul Pookutty’s claims that the climax of her upcoming period romantic drama is bigger than that of the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet epic, Pooja Hegde said, “I started sweating.” The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo further added, “If you see a sinking boat in a film, you end up comparing it to Titanic. Having said that, I’m relieved in a way as I feel we’ve been able to accomplish a similar kind of production design and scale.”

Well whether it is bigger or not, we can guarantee that it will be as much loved and remembered as the 1997 epic love story that was filled with tragedy.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Shoot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film is set to release in theatres tomorrow, March 11, 2022.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bheeshma Parvam Box Office Day 6: Mammootty Starrer Becomes The Highest-Grosser Of 2022 In Kerala, Crosses The 50-Crore Global Mark

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube