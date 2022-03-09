The Malayalam box office has lately been falling back into place after a long pandemic break and the subsequent lockdown. As all COVID 19 restrictions on theatres were completely lifted by the government recently, most movies have started earning impressive numbers at the box office. The Malayalam film Bheeshma Parvam starring Mammootty in the lead role is becoming a major hit not just in Kerala but also in terms of worldwide BO collections.

For the unversed, this Mollywood film hit theatres on Thursday last week and opened to raving reviews from the audience. The film was not just lauded for Mamukka’s mass appeal but also for the intriguing storyline and hard-hitting dialogues. The direction, done by Amal Neerad, is another positive aspect of the movie that resonated well with the viewers. Apart from this, the film also features an array of celebrated Malayalam artists including Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sreenath Bhasi, amongst others.

According to the most recent trade reports, Bheeshma Parvam has broken yet another record after becoming the highest 4-day opening weekend grosser on Sunday. The movie made around ₹2.61crores at the Kerala box office on Tuesday, taking the overall collection up to ₹31.42 crores. The movie held on well even on the sixth day, despite it being a weekday with strong competition from Bollywood movies.

With the newly added numbers, Bheeshma Parvam has become the highest-grosser of Kerala for the year 2022. Pranav Mohanlal starrer Hridayam, which was directed by Vineet Sreenivasan stood at the top position until Tuesday and the Mammootty-starrer’s collections are expected to rise even further in the upcoming days.

In terms of worldwide collections, Bheeshma Parvam has crossed the ₹50 crore mark within just six days of its release. It is making an impressive amount in the middle east and if the trend continues, the movie might cross ₹100 crores as well.

