Malayalam cinema has lately been leaving a deep impact on the global audience through promising performances and realistic storylines. The fans of this industry are expanding at a rapid pace, garnering huge numbers not just on OTT platforms but also at the box office. A recent report now suggests that Mammootty’s latest Mollywood film, Bheeshma Parvam has broken a new record in terms of box office collections in Kerala.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie stars Mamukka in the lead role and hit the theatres on Thursday last week after a long wait due to the pandemic. The movie has been directed by Amal Neerad who previously collaborated with Mammootty for the 2007 cult classic Big B. The plot of this new release revolves around the family of Anjoottikkaran and its patriarch Michael who was a notorious criminal during his time. The movie has a promising star cast including actors like Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, and Shine Tom Chacko, amongst others.

Advertisement

Bheeshma Parvam has made new records at the Kerala box office ever since the film hit the theatres on Thursday. The movie made around ₹6 crores on Sunday, leaving behind the record which was held by Baahubali 2 (₹5.25 crores) since 2017. It became the highest grosser on a Sunday in Kerala with the latest collection, almost unbothered by the pandemic effect.

According to trade reports, after the Sunday numbers, Bheeshma Parvam’s overall long weekend collection (i.e. from Thursday to Sunday) has shot up to ₹21-21.25 crores. This is the highest number the state has witnessed and Mohanlal’s political drama Lucifer stood at this position for almost three years.

Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam is not just doing well in Kerala but also in other parts of the world mainly because of its mass appeal. A Deccan Herald report also suggests that director Amal Neerad was supposed to release Big B sequel Bilal before this gangster drama but plans were changed due to the two-year-long pandemic. Bilal has now been put on hold and there is no official confirmation of whether the movie was shelved or not.

Tune in to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 10: Has An Excellent Second Weekend!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube