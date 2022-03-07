It was a wonderful second weekend for Gangubai Kathiawadi as the film continued to have impressive collections on Sunday as well. The footfalls continued to soar and as a result, 10 crores* more came in. This is quite good since the first day was 10.50 crores so the tenth-day numbers are not too far behind.

Though occupancy has been allowed as 100%, that’s not as much to do with consistent collections of the film, as it’s more due to night curfew being lifted. That was the biggest spanner in the plans because traditionally the best collections are from later afternoon to evening shows, and while Sunday late evening and night shows are largely barren due to the next day being Monday, it’s that 4-9 PM shows that bring in the best footfalls.

That’s what’s helping this Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt‘s film Gangubai Kathiawadi as well which has now gained 92.14 crores* already. As long as the film stays in the range of 2.5-3 crores from Monday to Thursday, the 100 crores mark would be reached by Wednesday itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

