After bringing in 1.50 crores on Friday, Jhund saw some growth on Saturday as 2.10 crores came in. In terms of relative growth, this is still good. However, from an absolute numbers perspective, this is still quite low. Ideally, this should have been the first day numbers of the film (and that too at the bare minimum) and then the growth percentage should have been the same which has been evidenced now.

To put things into perspective, it was 14 years back that Amitabh Bachchan had spearheaded an effort in Bhoothnath [2008] and that film had enjoyed an opening day of 2.45 crores with a weekend of 8.64 crores. Now Jhund has collected 3.60 crores in 2 days and would fall well short of the 8.64 crores mark before the close of the weekend. In fact, it would possibly manage to surpass those numbers after Week One in the best-case scenario.

Of course, Big B is Big B and he gives it his all in every role. In the case of Jhund, it’s the core narrative of the film which doesn’t allow many takers. With a very niche and localized appeal, this offbeat film is definitely no Slumdog Millionaire and won’t quite cover much of a distance.

