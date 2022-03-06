The Batman was just released, and the movie is already showing strong figures at the box office. The latest DC flick, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, is receiving nothing but praise since it hit the theatres across the globe, starting from 1st March. With an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie has been rated ‘Fresh.’

Advertisement

The film follows the Dark Knight in his early years as the vigilante. Fans who watched the movie are wondering if it has a post-credit scene. Even though it wasn’t a part of the film, Warner Bros found a unique way of offering it to the people.

Advertisement

For the unversed, if you want to watch the end-credit scenes of The Batman, then you’d have to solve a few riddles on Rataalada.com. While talking about the box office numbers, the Robert Pattinson starrer is already the biggest opener of 2022, beating Tom Holland’s Uncharted.

As per the Deadline, The Batman earned $57 million at the US box office and is now on its way to earning about $120 million in its first weekend. The Robert Pattinson starrer has already beaten Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, which grossed $48 million on its opening weekend. Considering that the film competes with the pre-pandemic releases, it has managed quite well.

Even though the movie falls slightly short of the expected opening weekend numbers, it can still be expected to become the biggest film based on the Dark Knight. Regardless of that, fans are loving the movie and Rob’s spectacular version of the vigilante.

Several people are also debating whether Robert Pattinson is the best version of the Dark Knight to date. While others are talking about the cameo of Barry Keoghan, who is said to be the Joker, at the end of The Batman. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Batman: Screening Gets Interrupted By Unexpected Guests & No, It’s Not Robert Pattinson Or Any Other Cast!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube