Outside Hindi releases like Sooryavanshi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Batman is doing the best business when compared to all other Bollywood offerings of the last couple of years. Yes, it is much lower than Spider-Man: No Way Home. However that film was in an altogether different league and if one looks at The Batman in isolation, its collections are still fine.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the Robert Pattinson-led collected 8.25 crores*, which is a good jump over Friday collections of 6 crores*. Including Thursday paid preview collections of 0.75 crores, the film has now collected 15 crores* and there is one more day to go. Not that Sunday would end up seeing 30% or more jump when compared to Friday. However, there would indeed be an increase in numbers and anything around 20% would be good as well.

Advertisement

The film released without practically any publicity or marketing whatsoever and is finding an audience solely on the power of it being yet another Hollywood superhero. Since the genre has been time and again working for the pan-India audience, albeit at different levels, The Batman too is benefitting from it and is bringing that segment of audience which likes to catch up on its dose of big screen entertainment.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Was Disappointed By Her Character’s S*xual Appeal In Lara Croft: Tomb Raider: “She Was Still A Video Vixen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube