The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, just hit the theatres, and it has already done exceptionally well at the international box office. The Matt Reeves directorial is receiving nothing but praise since it hit the big screens, and it deserves to.

For those who still don’t know, the latest DC flick is not related to their current timeline. The movie features Rob’s Dark Knight teaming up with Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman against Paul Dano’s Riddler, who entices the Dark Knight by leaving a trail of riddles behind. Instead of being a superhero film, Reeves called it the “greatest detective story,” and it seems like it is.

If you have already watched The Batman, you will notice there is no post-credit scene. Except at the end, the words ‘Good Bye?’ appears, following which cryptic images come on the screen just before a URL is quickly displayed. It turns out that the link mentioned exists in reality and appears to be filled with three puzzles given by the Riddler.

Check out the website by clicking here.

A major part of the marketing for The Batman has been capitalizing on the Riddler’s gimmick and giving out riddles for people to solve and unlock Easter eggs. If the puzzles are solved correctly, then you will be rewarded. You will have to fill out a password, after which a strange video plays that seemingly teases the plot of the sequel to the Robert Pattinson starrer.

The website is also programmed to be interactive while it mocks users for either taking multiple tries to solve the riddles or for going into a new tab to look up answers. However, there’s no penalty for doing any of those things. Even though Warner Bros. is yet to officially confirm the sequel, fans can expect more movies with Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

Other than Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, and Paul Dano, The Batman stars Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and more.

