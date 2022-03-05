India has become a big market for Hollywood releases, and we saw how Godzilla vs Kong, Spider-Man: No Way Home set the box office on fire despite the pandemic times. Did Robert Pattinson’s The Batman manage to pull off the same magic on its day 1? Let’s check out.

Pattinson turning Batman has been in the news for both positive and negative reasons. While many were excited to see a fresh new face becoming the caped crusade, others were doubtful over the choice of the actor to play the titular. So far, people are loving Pattinson and the overall movie.

In India, The Batman has opened in the range of 7-8 crores as per early trends flowing in. It’s really a good start and is bigger than the combined numbers Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jhund for the same day (final numbers are yet to come). As word of mouth is good, the stage has been set for the film to enjoy good weekend numbers.

Helmed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Colin Farrell recently said that Robert Pattinson has given a “terrifying” performance of Batman which evoked childhood memories for him.

Farrell told Entertainment Tonight: “Robert’s embodiment of Batman is terrifying and damaged and broken and wounded and empathetic and all those other things. My inner child (was) invoked by seeing this iconic image with his cape flowing in the wind and the sky outside of London back behind him… For me, it was just gorgeous to see this whole thing.”

