Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the world. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but throughout the world. Often fans regard him as King Khan or Badshah of Bollywood. Now a fan has created a mashup of SRK’s hit song into Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness trailer and it is going viral.

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is all set to hit the theatres on May 6, 2022, and fans have been waiting for it to release with bated breath. If reports are to be believed a host of characters are making a cameo appearance in the upcoming sequel.

Advertisement

As the buzz around the film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is going strong, a Shah Rukh Khan fan’s mashup video is taking the internet by storm. As the trailer of the Marvel film begins, ‘Badshah O Badshah’ from SRK’s 1999 film Badshah plays in the background. Much to everyone’s surprise, the song’s rhythm was in sync with the trailer as well.

If you haven’t seen this viral mashup video yet, check it out right below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE ADULT SOCIETY (@adultsociety)

Earlier this week Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of his much-awaited film Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Aanand, the film marks the comeback of the superstar after 4 year-long hiatus. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Sharing the teaser, SRK wrote, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

Soon after the teaser was released, fans of the superstar had only to say, “King is back!” While his look wasn’t revealed yet, fans were just happy to hear his voice over. The first teaser of his upcoming movie sent the internet into a tizzy.

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Stole Cars Like Jaguar, Impala & Many Others From Mehmood’s Collections Of 24 Cars To Impress His Girlfriends

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube