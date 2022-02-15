Benedict Cumberbatch doubted Spider-Man: No Way Home’s box office projections. The actor is making a lot of buzz as he is set to appear in his second standalone film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, on 6th May. There are rumours of Iron Man’s return in the film while fans speculate that it is the Hollywood hunk, Tom Cruise, who will appear as the armoured superhero.

A new trailer of the upcoming Benedict’s Marvel flick has made them even more sure about Tom as Tony Stark in the new movie. The trailer features a flying being in a suit of armour, which they assume is the Avenger.

As Spider-Man: No Way Home has opened to the path to the multiverse, this can very much happen, and fans might get to see Tom Cruise as Iron Man. Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch, who also appeared as Doctor Strange in Tom Holland starrer, revealed that he didn’t believe the box office projections of the movie.

While speaking with Empire, Benedict Cumberbatch recalls talking to Kevin Feige about how big Spider-Man: No Way Home could be. The Marvel boss, who was optimistic about the third standalone movie of Tom Holland’s Spidey, said that it could shape the future of cinema, but Cumberbatch wasn’t impressed.

“I think when Kevin Feige first said, ‘We’ll know about the future of cinema, or the cinema going experience, after this film,’ I was like, ‘Okay, everyone’s drinking too much of the Kool-Aid around here,’ My ignorance was showed up,” the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor said.

For the unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed $1.8 billion at the box office across the world. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has also crossed Avatar to become the third-highest-grossing film of all time in the US while being at the sixth place worldwide.

