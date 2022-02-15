Kanye West is on a social media rant, escalating things between him, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian. A lot of things have gone down ever since Kim and Ye filed for a divorce last year. But nothing can match the outbursts of the rapper on social media against the comedian while trying to get back with his estranged wife.

For the unversed, when the couple split, Kim performed a gig at SNL with Pete, and soon after, they started dating rumours. Meanwhile, West was in a relationship with Julia Fox, who are not reportedly broken up. As Kim and Pete’s romance became more intense, Kanye started to speak against the comedian.

Kanye West took to his Instagram to rant and post angry outbursts, some of which are now deleted. In one of the posts, Ye has asked his fans to shout at Pete Davidson, if they saw him, to support West’s family. The post features a bunch of support messages from his fans, while in the caption, he wrote, “THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY…MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE.”

“IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER,” Kanye West added, with a broken heart emoji. Ye has also shared screenshots of his conversations with Kim Kardashian, who said that he is creating a dangerous situation that could result in something happening to Pete Davidson.

Due to that reason, Ye also asked his fans to not do anything physical with Pete and even added that he will handle the situation by himself. Amongst all of this, the rapper also bought a truckload of flowers for Kim K after his split with Julia Fox.

Meanwhile, it is being said that amongst all of this drama, Pete Davidson is taking the high road by not getting in the middle of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce.

