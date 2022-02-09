Kim Kardashian is one of the most trending names on the Internet in the past few weeks. While the episode with Kanye West and the drama around remains and continues to garner headlines, there is another part of her life that is also under the spotlight. Her alleged relationship with SNL fame Pete Davidson garnered much attention and is still a very rampantly discussed topic. What if we now tell you that Pete has decided to confirm his relationship status with the beauty mogul.

If you aren’t very much keeping up with the Kardashians (pun intended), Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been rumoured to be seeing each other since November of 2021. The two were spotted together on several occasions including a few dinner dates. Reports had that they are taking it slow and Kim is actually serious about them.

Now, as per We Got This Covered, On People (The TV Show), Pete Davidson has confirmed his relationship status with Kim Kardashian and they are indeed dating each other. Below is everything you need to know and what Pete exactly has to say.

As per the show, “You’re so famous, is it as fun as people think it is?” asked host Kay Adams. Pete Davidson replied, “Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” said Davidson. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside.”

Pete Davidson added, “My life is zero-affected at all. I mean like, once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get like, Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. Like, it could be way worse.”

After talking about his girlfriend, when Pete Davidson was asked about his Valentine’s plan. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day … thing, really. So this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans I guess,” he responded, referring to the holiday as “a Super Bowl for the ladies.”

