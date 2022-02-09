The biggest thing that created hype and a wave of excitement last night was the nominations announcement for the Oscars 2022. The Academy gave out the names that have made it to the final list and they were all exciting. But the biggest highlight of the night was of course Andrew Garfield, who has made it to the for his Lin-Manuel Miranda directorial Tick, Tick … Boom! The actor got his name listed in the Best Actor category and gave his fans exactly what they needed.

If you have been away from social media somehow, there was a movement that demanded Andrew Garfield to be nominated at the Oscars this year for Tick, Tick … Boom!. The actor played Jonathan Larson in the movie and garnered praise from all across. Turns out now he is officially in the race to win the golden lady. This is the second time he has been nominated.

Now, Andrew Garfield has decided to talk about his reaction when the nomination was announced. The actor when asked if he was sitting in front of his TV. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I’ve never done that before, I’ve never set an alarm and waited for the thing to happen, and I did this morning and it was really stressful. It was very, very nerve-racking, and a lovely wake-up for sure. I was just kind of like, laying in bed and pitch black and trying to be quiet for the neighbours and that.”

He added, “It was cool to see a bunch of my friends getting nominated and films that I love and then, of course, there was a moment where they said my name for the thing, and that obviously kind of created a howl in my soul and my friends and my family. We’re all very, very excited, very, very happy, very, very grateful — mostly just grateful that maybe this is an indication that I get to keep on making things that I like to make and acting and telling stories.”

Andrew Garfield who is nominated in the Best Actor category for Tick, Tick … Boom! joins Will Smith (King Richard), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

