Rannvijay Singha rose to fame after participating and winning the first season of MTV Roadies. Since then the host-turned-actor has never looked back as he was also seen in numerous popular shows including the first season on Shark Tank India. Meanwhile, Singha recently quit the long-running show due to his personal reasons and in a recent interview, the host claims that the adventure show was like a baby to him. Further, he also hints at the possible collaboration with the channel for something big.

The news about him leaving the reality show was heartbreaking for many as over time he had become the face of the series. However, stepping into his shoes, Sonu Sood is all set to host the upcoming season with a new and interesting format. The Happy New Year star even confirmed his involvement and said he’s super excited for the new beginnings.

Rannvijay Singha who was an integral part of MTV Roadies for almost 18 years assured his fans that there is no fallout with the channel and said he’s happy as Sonu Sood has come on board. In a recent chat with ETimes, the actor got emotional as he spoke about leaving the show. He even talked about the possibility of collaborating with MTV in the near future.

Rannvijay Singha told, “I’ve been a part of Roadies since the first day. I am the only consistent person who has done Roadies for the last 18 years. With me and the channel we have worked not only on Roadies but other shows as well approximately 14-15 shows with them. It’s just that this is the one I started with, it kind of becomes synonymous. Due to prior commitments, Covid restrictions, date shifting, shooting in South Africa, now things are different at my end. It just so happened that I am not able to do it this season. But the channel and I are going to work together on other big editions. For this particular Roadies, I can’t be a part of it.”

He adds, “That’s just the thing and there is no masala. I’ve been doing this show consecutively one after the other and there will be a break in that but there is no break in my relationship with the channel. The location shifted to South Africa and we were earlier planning to shoot in December and that time there was a fear of Omicron. We know Omicron started from South Africa and things became difficult and then later there were dates clashing as well.”

Further, Rannvijay Singha reveals if quitting the MTV adventure show makes him emotional, he says, “When I started doing Roadies nobody knew what it was. What Roadies has become is because I’ve been part of it of course it is like my baby. Ab baby bada hogaya 18 saal ka hogaya… jab maa baap apne bacchon ko bejhte hain bahar kabhi with a heavy heart…it’s that kind of situation. Of course I feel because I’ve been connected to it. I am more connected to Roadies than any fan or employee because nobody has been part of the journey for 18 years. So Mujhse zyaada Roadies se pyaar Aur Kaun kar sakta hai… but even I had to leave my house and go to boarding school. There are times when you have to do things but it’s not necessary.”

“There is always a big reason behind it. There’s no change in the relationship with the channel because for me doing Roadies always work for the channel and it is the same for me. I wish I could do this and also the other things which I was committed to do but it didn’t work out that way.”

Talking about Sonu Sood taking over Roadies as a host, Rannvijay Singha shares, “Sonu Paaji and I are very close. There can’t be a better thing than Sonu Bhai hosting it. He’s like an elder brother to me. We met each other 2 months ago and we talked a lot about so many things. I had an amazing time with him. It is the best thing for Roadies.”

