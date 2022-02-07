Every time a big superstar graces The Kapil Sharma Show, the hype is unimaginable. And when it is Akshay Kumar, one can only be excited for the banter between the host and the actor. Last visit we witnessed a lot of digs, including one on the famous PM Narendra Modi interview. But it seems that led to rifts between the two. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

As most know, Akshay was last seen on The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) with his Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan and director Aanand L Rai. Fans were left in splits when Kapil cracked a joke on the superstar’s interview with PM Narendra Modi. It was related to Akshay’s question to Modi about eating a mango.

Advertisement

Now, this sequence from the episode is what left rifts between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma. A source close to Hindustan Times informs, “Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is the right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after.”

Owing to the same, Akshay Kumar is demanding a clarification before agreeing to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

“It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again,” added the source.

Amidst it all, possibilities are that Farhad Samji directed Bachchan Pandey may suffer in terms of promotions. One cannot imagine it happening without the leading actor, isn’t it?

We hope Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma sort out the differences at the earliest!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Says “No More Remakes”, Wishes To Work With Rohit Shetty & Aanand L Rai “Again & Again”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube