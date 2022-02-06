The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian TV shows. The actor is rocking every weekend with his impeccable comic timing, and of course, his amazing team of artists. Watching him is a big therapy and fans are excited to catch the latest episode. But what about Kapil’s own daughter? Does she really get excited to watch her dad on TV? Keep reading to know more.

The star comedian is blessed with two kids- daughter Anayra (2-year-old) and son Trishaan (1-year-old). Both the kids are close to Kapil, and recently he shared how her daughter reacts after watching him on TV. Anayra is ditto ‘mini’ Kapil as her reaction is epic and is sure to leave you splits.

While talking to ETimes, Kapil Sharma shared what his 2-year-old daughter feels after watching him on TV. He said, “Anayra watches my show and says, ‘Papa is on TV. Ismain kaunsi badi baat hai, I am also on TV.’ She says this because my wife constantly makes videos with her and uploads them on social media or on her phone and when she sees them, she feels that she is on TV.”

Speaking about the equation between his two kids, Kapil Sharma said, “Anayra is very protective about her brother. They are too young right now to fight with each other and she treats him like a kid brother, saying ‘he is my rabbit’. Trishaan hardly understands things and so he is happy playing with his toys. On his birthday, I did not bring him any special gift because he already has many toys.”

For a person who makes us laugh, we’re glad Kapil is blessed with two munchkins who are no less than therapy for him!

