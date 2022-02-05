Ekta Kapoor has surely left tails wagging with her upcoming reality show. Adding to the spice is the fact that Lock Upp will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. And one can only imagine what will happen when the controversial queen will meet controversies? Scroll below because we have some exclusive updates on the show!

As most by now know, Lock Upp will witness 16 celebrity participants enter the house and be locked up similar to prisoners. The show will be streamed 24*7 and Kangana will be seen as the jailer. She will be taking the shots and it’s surely going to be controversial. But with there being no issues or censorship, are the makers going all out?

A source close to the show revealed, “Kangana Ranaut had clearly mentioned during the trailer launch that she’s going all out. As the title Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel suggests, there will be a never-scene-before scenario with spicy and uncensored moments. There is a possibility that the contestants may have to earn each and everything, starting from their bed to their food.”

The source added, “As far as the content is concerned, Lock Upp is premiering on digital platforms which means no censorship. Makers will be making the most of it and chances are that there will be no hiding, even in terms of vulgarity, n*dity or if the contestants go intimate. Contestants will be allowed to wear anything that they want, without fear of the depth of the hemlines or the necklines. It’s going to be on hell of a ride and with Kangana, it’s only fearless.”

Well, that surely sounds like something most viewers will be intrigued to know how works out. Isn’t it?

Rumours suggest that Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal along Rohman Shawl are some of the probable contestants.

