Urfi Javed is undoubtedly one of the most discussed celebrities of social media not just for her controversial statements but also for her unique sense of style. The reality star often wears DIY outfits, some of which work well with the audience while others are heavily criticized by fashion critics. Urfi recently opted for a violet coloured sheer-material maxi dress and seems like most people are not happy with the look.

For the unversed, Urfi is a popular face on Indian television as she has worked on a variety of shows in the last few years. She was a part of serials like Bepanaah and Meri Durga and her work was also heavily appreciated by the masses. A few months back, she appeared on the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT where she was one of the most controversial and talked-about contestants.

In a recent pap video going viral on the internet, Urfi Javed can be seen posing for the cameras in a unique violet-coloured maxi dress. The dress has a bikini style pattern as the neckline ends around the waist. The sleeves of the gown have been given a colourful touch by adding a bright green lining around them. The skirt of the dress has a sheer pattern and thigh-high slits on both sides, letting it have a flowy effect. The outfit also has a ribbon lining just below the bust, keeping the backless dress in place.

In footwear, Urfi Javed opted for block heels and topped it up with light yet prominent makeup.

As the video was vividly shared on the internet, several people criticized the look, some of them resorting to brutal trolling.

“Zendaya in Euphoria Season 3”, a netizen joked

A netizen wrote, “Yeh ghar Mei yah daily koun aese kapre pehanta hai?”

“She has become more confident now twirling with the dress”, another comment read.

A few people also called her a ‘clown’ for the way she was dressed.

Have a look:

