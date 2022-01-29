Recently, the shoot of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale took place and it saw who’s who of TV industry arriving in style. Former Bigg Boss winners like Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati along with Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestants like Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, and Donal Bisht among others were seen landing on the sets.

The TV celebs were seen putting their best fashion foot forward leaving us awing with some of the looks. If you have not seen who wore what at the grand event, we are here to help. Let’s take a look at the list of celebs who looked Best and Worst at the gala event.

To begin with, Gauahar Khan decided to go all white. Gauahar picked a sultry white co-ords for her appearance on Bigg Boss 15. She was seen sporting a silver-ish shimmer blazer and palazzo pants. She paired her suit with a silver bralette top and accessories it with a big chain necklace. Well, we are all hearts for her Gauahar Khan.

VERDICT: BEST DRESSED

Rakhi Sawant, who’s known for her quirky yet weird outfits decided to go all out about her clothing choices. For the finale night, Rakhi picked an epic blue full-selves gown with a dramatic and deep neck. It also had frills at the bottom. What caught everyone’s attention was her hair accessory, looked weird on her. So, a big no-no!

VERDICT: WORST DRESSED

Shweta Tiwari looked like a total boss lady in black attire. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress chose a black velvet strappy top which she paired with palazzo pants. Letting her hair down, Shweta accessorised her finale look with a pair of statement earrings. Ms. Tiwari kept her make-up minimal giving major boss lady goals.

VERDICT: BEST DRESSED

Bigg Boss 13 winner Rubina Dilaik kept it cool and casual when she arrived for the Bigg Boss 15b finale. However, what left us cringing over her look was her next attire which she slipped into her performance. Rubina opted for a black shimmer pantsuit which she paired with a bralette. What looked tacky to the eyes was the vibrant pink embroidery on her black blazer, on both sides. Rubina kept her make-up light and pretty as she accessorised her look with a neckpiece.

VERDICT: WORST DRESSED

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Miesha Iyer looked ethereal in a sequined saree that had a net pallu. Miesha looked stunning as ever as she paired her saree with a hot strapless blouse. Complementing her was her boyfriend and co-contestant Ieshaan Shegaal, who looked dapper in a white three-piece suit with embellished work on its shoulders.

VERDICT: BEST DRESSED

Last but not least is former Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia who also picked a sequined saree. The actress looked gaudy as she chose to wear a maroon saree with a maroon blouse and maroon lipstick. We couldn’t help but scroll up fast.

VERDICT: WORST DRESSED

Well, these are our picks. What’s your choice, do let us know?

