Mouni Roy has been setting her fans’ hearts racing every time she posts a photo from her wedding. Naagin actress’ wedding celebrations are going on in full swing. After having a blast at her haldi and mehendi ceremony, on Jan 26, Mouni tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar the next day, i.e., Jan 27. Mouni and Suraj first exchanged wedding vows following Malayali rituals and then later at the evening, they tied the knot following Bengali traditions. After slaying it in a red and white saree, as a South Indian bride, Mouni picked a red lehenga for her Bengali wedding. Soon after pics from her destination wedding went viral, fans couldn’t stop gushing over it.

Taking the perfect inspiration from Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa, Mouni Roy chose to be a Sabyasachi bride, too. With sheer elegance and panache, the Devo Ke Dev Mahadev actress rocked the red couture like nobody’s business. Mouni paired her heavy Sabyasachi lehenga with matching dupatta and kundan jewelry. The actress looked enchanting as she opted for not-so-heavy Kundan choker, statement earring, matha patti and a small nath. Keeping her make-up light and elegant, Mouni middle-partitioned her hair and tied it in a bun decorated with Gajra.

While we couldn’t take our eyes off her surreal wedding pics, what also caught our attention was her wedding veil, which she seems to have taken inspiration from former B-town brides. Yes, not Anushka Sharma, but we are talking about Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa. Take a closer look at Mouni Roy’s photos, you’ll get to know what we are talking about.

Following their footsteps, Mouni chose a few beautiful words to inscribe on her wedding veil. The border of her veil was inscribed with Sanskrit words, “Aayushmati Bhava”, which means being ‘blessed’. Speaking about Patralekhaa’s wedding veil, it had a Bengali quote, that read, “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha ami tomae shomorpon korilam, that means, I submit my heart filled love to you” embroidered on it.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, also had a Sanskrit quote ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ inscribed in gold on her veil. The quote means, ‘May you always be lucky as a married woman’. Check out these pics:

Coming back to the embroidered veil trend, started by the Bollywood actress, who do you think nailed it? Well, we think all of them are the winners. Nobody can pull off this wedding look with such sheer panache, like they do. Don’t you agree?

