Recently, the actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, aka Sylvie from Emily In Paris made a powerful statement by going braless at Paris Fashion Week. Going out without a bra has become a trend that has been empowering for women to feel confident about themselves. It has also allowed opening a conversation around women’s bodies being s*xualised.

Many celebrities like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie have previously nailed the braless look. Though a lot of people have shown support, many have also expressed their dislike towards this trend.

As reported by Elle India, the Emily in Paris actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wore a sheer midi dress with no bra at the Paris Fashion Week, ageing like fine wine at 58. Though many applauded her for the powerful move she made, many also discouraged this. “Wearing bra may is choice but it doesn’t mean we need to show our breast for public….” expressed a netizen under the post by the publication.

paris fashion week? more like philippine leroy-beaulieu hotness week pic.twitter.com/ld8RKMJDP2 — sara: a new era☁️ (@hugmetr0ye) January 19, 2022

While another user showed support and commented, “let women live how they want.” Other than the Emily in Paris actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, other actresses who have gone braless in public include the Bollywood star Malaika Arora. According to the report, the actress stepped out to walk her dog in a simple tracksuit but without a bra underneath.

It’s not just Philippine and Malaika who have taken the daunting decision. Previously, Kendall Jenner has not worn a bra several times while going for a casual stroll and even at the red carpets. Many of her looks from events include sheer see-through dresses, making it evident that Jenner is all up for freeing the nipple.

More celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna have gone braless in public. What are your opinions on the Emily in Paris actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu making a statement at the Paris Fashion Week? Let us know in the comments!

