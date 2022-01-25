Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding and many new names are joining the superhero bandwagon. The most recent to be introduced in the MCU as a very quirky character was Harry Styles, who is playing Starfox aka Eros, the brother of mighty Thanos. His entry was in the end credits and that hit the audience like a mad wave of excitement. But did you know there was more of Eros in Eternals than you saw and there are deleted scenes out there in the universe?

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals was one of a kind Marvel movie. Telling the story of celestials who lived on Earth for 7000 years, the movie explored their lives and their purpose. In the end, when they together decided to change their destiny and stop emergence, their creator Arishem did not like it and abducted some of them.

And by the end when Angelina Jolie’s Thena and the remaining Eternals were busy figuring out where the rest were, Harry Styles opened the portal and entered the MCU as Eros and promised to help. Now Lily McHugh who plays Sprite in the drama has now revealed a deleted scene in the movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Lily McHugh shared some behind the scene pictures from the sets of Eternals. Both the stars were on the sets in the costume that the team wore when they came down on Earth. But surprisingly Eros was on a part of the scene in the domo by the end. Sprite fame later opened up that there was a scene that got deleted.

“I actually didn’t have a scene with him,” Lily McHugh said as per Comicbook. “[Harry Styles’ scene] was a scene that was cut. It was parallel to the very first scene of us arriving on Earth. It was an alternate ending that didn’t end up working out. We shot it on the same day [as our scene] because it was virtually the same. It was the same shot. They were just switching out characters.”

