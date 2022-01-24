After winning the hearts of millions and making some box office records with Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland will soon be seen Nathan ‘Nate’ Drake in the action-adventure Uncharted. While fans are looking forward to what the actor will do next, we decided to go back in time and bring you interaction of the actor that left all with smiles – and a few red-faced too.

Let’s go to February 2021, a time when many celebs interaction to promote their films, shows and more took place digitally owing to Covid. During this time, Tom began a new trend – going pantless, as only the waist-above is visible during zoom call. When he was quizzed about it, his statement and then action that followed it is hilarious AF! Read on.

The incident took place when Tom Holland appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, via a zoom, in February 2021. As they conversed about the Spider-Man being comfortable with digital meetings, the host shared an image of Tom saying, “You posted this photo recently of your virtual press look.” The picture in question was that of the young star giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his at-home ‘fashion’ aka pants-free look he’s adopted for virtual interviews.

While Jimmy Fallon called the ‘fashion’ statement rad and said “It made me laugh,” he also shared a tweet by Avenger co-director Joe Russo. The tweet by Cherry director, a film that saw Tom Holland play the titular war veteran, wherein he too opts for the pantless look during a virtual interview. He shared it along with the caption, “Thanks for the fashion tip!”

Seeing both his and Joe Russo’s pantless legs, Tom noted, “The thing that kills me is Joe’s actually got nicer legs than I do.” This prompted Fallon to ask him if he thinks Russo shaves his legs. And what followed left Jimmy with a red face and all who have watched it with a smile.

Responding to Jimmy Fallon’s question, Tom Holland, “I don’t know what he does. I don’t have to shave my legs because I’m a prepubescent teenager.” After making this joke, the Spider-Man actor gave Fallon and viewers a ‘slight glimpse’ at his pantless legs by standing up from his chair and showing off the lower half of his body. Hilarious na!

While Fallon tried hiding his red face with the papers from his desk, he made a quick comeback by noting how Holland goes pants-free for his virtual press appearances but still puts on socks. Answering this, the Unchartered actor said, “Yeah, ’cause it’s cold.” Further justifying his statement, he added, “I’ve got to wear this suit jacket, and the suit jacket’s too hot. [So] I have my legs out because it’s nice and freeing but then my toes get cold. So I wear socks.”

Check out the video here:

Also, here’s a look at both Tom and Joe Russo going pant-free during virtual interviews:

Did this throwback story of Tom Holland interacting with Jimmy Fallon put a smile on your face? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

