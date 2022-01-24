James Snyder widely known for his Broadway career is one of the most sought after actors on stage. Know for his performance in Cry-Baby and If/Then, he was most recently associated with Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. While the play is going well and Snyder was indeed appreciated for his act as the titular character, seems like he has fallen into the lap of a controversy. James has been fired from his part from the HP Broadway and is now facing an investigation.

Advertisement

For the unversed, James Snyder has been accused of misconduct by a fellow actor from Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. The complaint was filed back in November 2021 by his on-stage wife and co-star Diane Davis. A third-party investigation was launched by the production company. Turns out as a result of the same, the company has decided to sack Snyder from his position.

Advertisement

As per We Got This Covered, the production company has released a statement in the row regarding James Snyder’s firing. The statement read, “Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion, at the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract.”

The Cursed Child producers also revealed that Diane Davis has “made the personal decision to take a leave of absence and out of respect for her privacy — and to maintain the integrity of the investigation — we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

The statement by the Harry Potter And The Cursed Child producers goes on to affirm that they will try to create a respectful workplace after the James Snyder row. “We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information about the same.

Must Read: Harry Styles Grooving To Samantha’s Item Song Oo Antava From Pushpa Is The Reason Why Memes Are A Blessing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube