Kanye West aka Ye is among the richest people in the world and has a net worth of billions of dollars. The artist, who is known as a rapper, record producer, and fashion designer, has lately been in the news for this estranged relationship with Kim Kardashian and his budding romance with Julia Fox. But now, he’s made the headlines for another reason.

In a video going viral on social media, the artist – who has a $1.8 billion net worth (according to Forbes) was seen asking the paparazzi for a percentage from their earnings when he was snapped at the airport. Scroll below to know all the deets.

In a video of Kanye West taken by the paparazzi at the airport, the Yeezys creator can be heard telling the photographers, “Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’m ma change that.” He added, “I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided.”

Kanye West further said, “You guys can follow us, you guys can stand [outside] a hotel at any given time–you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that.” The Grammy winner rapper further explained that they should make money together and it can’t be a one-sided thing. Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband said, “Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect … We can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation.”

As per reports, Ye was leaving Miami after hanging out and making music for ‘Donda 2’ with DJ Khaled and others. Before signing off, the rapper added, “I respect your job. My dad was a photographer at a newspaper. I love paparazzi. But as Americans, we gotta respect each other. We gotta bring the pride back to this country.” Check out the viral video of West interacting with the paparazzi here:

Ye (fka Kanye West) confronted paparazzi today about them profiting off of his image, says he wants a percentage of their earnings pic.twitter.com/ZfJiD6Ju8i — Kurrco (fka Squirt Reynolds) (@Kurrco) January 23, 2022

In the above video, Kanye can also be heard saying that the paparazzi gaslighted him during his altercation with a 40-year-old autograph-seeker who he allegedly punched in Los Angeles this month.

Do you think Kanye West is right in asking the paparazzi a percentage of what they make from their images? Let us know in the comments.

