Directors of Kanye West’s upcoming documentary have responded to his demand to have a say on the final version of the project.

Stopping by Indiewire’s Studio for an interview during the 2022 Sundance Studio on Friday, January 21, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” co-directors Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah chose to stay “true to the story” instead of pleasing the rapper, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“We have to be true to the story. We can’t sugarcoat anything. Everybody is going to have their own opinion,” Coodie said.

Ozah, who directed Kanye’s “Through the Wire” music video, added: “Every single time, the climaxes were right there. We just had to place them.”

Previously, Kanye appeared to be fuming as he claimed on his Instagram post that he has been locked out of the editing room.

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” he wrote on Friday ahead of the premiere of the three-part documentary at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 23.

The rapper apparently wants to control the narrative in his own documentary by adding, “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

“jeen-yuhs”, a look at the life and career of Kanye with unseen footage spanning more than two decades, was acquired by Netflix last fall and is set to be released on the streamer on February 16. Review copies of the trilogy have already been sent to the media and they are labelled as a “Work in Progress”.

In an interview with Variety, Coodie and Ozah revealed how they began following Kanye early in his career.

