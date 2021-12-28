Over the last couple of weeks, we have been hearing Kanye West talk about wanting Kim Kardashian to come back to him. Well, seem like the rapper now wants to spend some more time making sure it happens. How? Well, he’s back in LA and has reportedly purchased a place in the same vicinity as the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

As per the latest report, the Yeeezy maker has just purchased a 3600+ square-foot home in LA’s exclusive Hidden Hills. While this is the same place where Kim and their four kids – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, reside, the interesting thing is that Ye’s new pad is opposite the family house.

As per The Daily Mail’s report, Kanye West has paid a whopping $4.5million for this new property that across from estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s LA abode. The site reported that the rapper paid an excess of $421,000 over the listed price to ensure he wasn’t outbid in this purchase.

Talking about Kanye West’s new abode, it sits on 1.07 acres of land with the house measuring 3,651 square feet. Consisting of 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, this mansion was built in 1955 and is a much more modest one as compared to the previous home he owned.

Kanye West’s newest pad also boasts a large outdoor swimming pool as well as a horse corral with a stable for three horses. While the external parts of the house are in the best of condition, the site reported that internally it needs major renovation.

Talking about West and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, while Kanye recently expressed his plan to get his family back together and reconcile with Kim, the KUWTK star is said to be in a relationship with Pete Davidson. With Kim and Ye’s divorce case being in court since February 2021, recent reports and filings reveal that the reality star has requested the courts to speed up their process.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce document had noted, “Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means.” As of now, the duo has opted to co-parent their kids. A house across from each other will surely help in that. Agreed?

