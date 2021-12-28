Daniel Craig could earn a real-life spy honour from Queen Elizabeth in 2022. The actor, known for his role as the British secret agent James Bond, played the character for one last time in No Time to Die. Even though Bond retires from Her Majesty’s secret service in the movie, he might be included in one of the highest honours by the Queen in real life.

Craig has served as the longest-running Bond, making his debut as the spy in Casino Royale in 2006. He then continued to play the role four more times, including his latest 007 flick, which crossed the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Now, as per the new reports, celebrations of Daniel Craig’s last venture as James Bond haven’t ended yet. According to The Daily Mail, Craig will be among those included in the Queen’s New Year Honours. The actor is being recognised as he receives a new title for his services to the British film and theatre industry.

Daniel Craig will receive the rare CMG, also known as Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, which is typically reserved for spies and diplomats. This honour is presented as a clear nod to the character Daniel has portrayed for the last 15 years in the James Bond film series.

Previously, the actor was also awarded the same Royal Navy ranking as Bond in an honorary gesture just before No Time to Die‘s release. These two significant honours indicate the impact Craig’s 007 has created and how iconic his performances have been.

Now, the hunt for the next James Bond is on. Several people have been on the list of who could replace Daniel Craig, including Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hopper, and many more. Who do you think it should be? Let us know.

