People’s champion and one of Hollywood’s greatest superstars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known for being a WWE wrestler turned actor. The actor has starred in multiple movies like Jumanji, Central Intelligence, and so on. Recently Johnson went on to melt the heart of his fans as he uploaded a video of him gifting his mother a brand new car for Christmas on social media.

So let’s check out what kind of a car the Red Notice actor gifted his mother on Christmas.

The video uploaded on Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram account showed him surprising his mother with a very luxurious Cadillac SUV for Christmas. It’s said that the gifted Cadillac is a premium luxury edition of the 2022 Cadillac XT6. If we were to talk about the cost of it, the car excluding the taxes rounds up to USD $55,000, which roughly comes around Rs. 42 lakhs in the Indian market.

While sharing the video with his fans on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson captioned his post with a humble note dedicated to his mother. The actor wrote, “Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken. I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more – dj.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson was last seen starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Netflix’s movie Red Notice. The movie shows a world of international crime, where an Interpol agent played by Johnson attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thieves that are played by Ryan and Gadot.

